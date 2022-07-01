Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,981 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $29,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

