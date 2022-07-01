Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,179 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gentex worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

