Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.19.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.