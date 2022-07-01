Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $22.96 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,675 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

