Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,540 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,003,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

RHP stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

