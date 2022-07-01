Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 8,382 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.