Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after buying an additional 222,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

