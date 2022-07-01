Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 11,937 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,221 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.