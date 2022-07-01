Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 6,002 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 105.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

