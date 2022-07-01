Reinhart Partners Inc. Takes $55.11 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,105,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 2.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 1.74% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

