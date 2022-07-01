Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,210 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 4.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 80,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

