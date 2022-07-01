Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

6/27/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($68.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/27/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/27/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.20 ($87.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($72.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/21/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($56.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/21/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/21/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.20 ($87.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/13/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/31/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($72.34) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/25/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/24/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.20 ($87.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($79.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($61.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €83.40 ($88.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($51.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.38 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €47.63 ($50.67). 922,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €43.53 ($46.31) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($75.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

