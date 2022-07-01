Retirement Capital Strategies Buys 78,526 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the quarter. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF accounts for 2.2% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

NURE opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

