REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 376,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 149.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

