Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $16.53. 12,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rexel from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Rexel alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.7308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Rexel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.