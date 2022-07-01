Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 24,500 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

