Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,161 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Proto Labs worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $47.84 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

