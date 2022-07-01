Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 4,324 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Deluxe worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $931.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

