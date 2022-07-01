Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 95,030 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

