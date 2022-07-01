Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000.

IUSG stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

