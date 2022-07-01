Riverview Trust Co Acquires 47 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.00.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.23 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.