Riverview Trust Co Acquires 472 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

