Riverview Trust Co Buys 1,024 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

