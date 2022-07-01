Riverview Trust Co Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

