Riverview Trust Co Has $243,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

