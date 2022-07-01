Riverview Trust Co Has $289,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

