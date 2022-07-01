Riverview Trust Co Has $331,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,294.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day moving average is $237.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

