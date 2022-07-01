Riverview Trust Co Has $928,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

BKNG opened at $1,748.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.05 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,243.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

