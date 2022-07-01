Riverview Trust Co Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

