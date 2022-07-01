Riverview Trust Co Invests $217,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

