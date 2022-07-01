Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Roche by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Roche by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its position in Roche by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.