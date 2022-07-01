Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.67.
Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
