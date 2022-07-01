Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.67.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $70,764,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth approximately $18,402,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.