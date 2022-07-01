Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,211,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.