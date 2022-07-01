ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.83

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 2768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

