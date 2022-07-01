Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $44,869.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

