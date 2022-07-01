Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 599,757 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $71,184.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,626.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,849,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,291 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

