Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 9,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,326. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

