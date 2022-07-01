Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.