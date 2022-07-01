Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.47. 28,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

