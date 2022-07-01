RS Crum Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.