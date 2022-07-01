RS Crum Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.