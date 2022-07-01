RS Crum Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

