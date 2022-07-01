RS Crum Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RS Crum Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4,833.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

