RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 2.6% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

