Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jul 1st, 2022

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RYHTY remained flat at $$28.52 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Ryman Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

