Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RYHTY remained flat at $$28.52 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Ryman Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

