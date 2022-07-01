SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $425,131.50

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $425,131.50 and $139,167.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,109.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00514551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00273894 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011800 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

