SafeCapital Market Cap Tops $2,260.69 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,260.69 and $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00137553 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 307.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

