SafeMoon Inu 1-Day Volume Hits $13,858.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $3.01 million and $13,858.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016084 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

