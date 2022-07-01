SafeMoon Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $25,995.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

