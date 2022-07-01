Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,240.80

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,240.80 ($15.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,056 ($12.96). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($13.20), with a volume of 379,024 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($17.46) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.90) to GBX 1,280 ($15.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,238.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.00) per share, with a total value of £4,770 ($5,852.04).

Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

