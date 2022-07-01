Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

